Books and Breakfast: Kids get the chance to design pancakes at the library

Local kids were exploring technology through breakfast food.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids were exploring technology through breakfast food.

On Friday morning, kids had the chance to print pancakes at the Vigo County Public Library.

Here's how it works.

You make a design using a computer, then the robot printer makes it with pancake batter.

The library hopes this program sparks the imagination.

They run this program several times a year.

