Books and Breakfast: Kids get the chance to design pancakes at the library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids were exploring technology through breakfast food.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday morning, kids had the chance to print pancakes at the Vigo County Public Library.

Here's how it works.

You make a design using a computer, then the robot printer makes it with pancake batter.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The library hopes this program sparks the imagination.

They run this program several times a year.