Books and Breakfast: Kids get the chance to design pancakes at the library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids were exploring technology through breakfast food.
On Friday morning, kids had the chance to print pancakes at the Vigo County Public Library.
Here's how it works.
You make a design using a computer, then the robot printer makes it with pancake batter.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
The library hopes this program sparks the imagination.
They run this program several times a year.
