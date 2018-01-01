Kevin's Weather Blog: Bomb Storm. A scary name, but what does it mean?

If you’ve been following the intense winter storm slamming the northeast the past couple of days, you may have heard the term, “Bomb Cyclone”.

It’s one of those terms we haven’t heard much and it certainly sounds terrifying.

The origin of the name comes from the word,”Bombogenesis,” which is a storm with rapidly falling air pressure (24 millibars in 24 hours!) The central pressure of the storm dropped into the 950 millibar range, which amounts to around 28 inches of mercury, a dangerously low and powerful reading.

The low pressure has produced wind speeds of more than 50 mph. So, while using the term, “Bomb Cyclone” may be a bit over the top, it does accurately describe the intensity of this powerful storm.