Boil order remains in effect for parts of Clay County

A boil order remains in effect for some Clay County residents.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 3:32 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A boil order remains in effect for some Clay County residents.

On Monday, officials took samples to find some answers.

That's following a recent water main break east of Brazil.

Officials say an 18-inch water main line burst.

At one point, water covered all lanes of U.S. 40.

Now that water is restored, several areas are under a boil order.

Brazil, Carbon, Center Point, Harmony, and Knightsville.

That boil order is in effect until further notice.

