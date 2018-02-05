Boil order remains in effect for parts of Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A boil order remains in effect for some Clay County residents.
On Monday, officials took samples to find some answers.
That's following a recent water main break east of Brazil.
Officials say an 18-inch water main line burst.
At one point, water covered all lanes of U.S. 40.
Now that water is restored, several areas are under a boil order.
Brazil, Carbon, Center Point, Harmony, and Knightsville.
That boil order is in effect until further notice.