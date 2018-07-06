Boil order in effect after water main break

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A boil order is in effect for a large portion of homes and businesses in Clay County, Indiana.

Water Treatment officials said there was a water main break overnight in Brazil near the intersection of Walnut and Pinckley Streets. The break involved a 12-inch water main.

Thursday morning, crews were on site working to repair the issue. Some people may be dealing with low water pressure, or possibly no water pressure at all.

Meanwhile, the Water Treatment official said the boil order is in effect for all water utility customers in Brazil, Carbon, Centerpoint, Harmony, and Knightsville. The precaution will remain in place until further notice.