Body found in Wabash river

HUTSONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A body was found in the Wabash river.
Just after 9:00 Wednesday night, Sullivan County dispatch was alerted that a boater had found a man's body in the river, 2 1/2 miles south of State Road 154.
That's between Hutsonville, Illinois and Merom, Indiana.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says the body is an adult white male.
He says the body had clothes on and appeared to have been in the water less than 48 hours.
So far the sheriff is not releasing the identity or the cause of death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
