Board of Public Works approves a street project to enter bidding phase

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Board of Public Safety took two actions on Monday.

First, the board approved an agreement that allows the city to work on the right of way of the railroad.

The city engineer's office says they'll have a reciprocating deal in place for the railroad to work in the city right of way.

The second project involves the project to reconfigure 1st and Hulman Streets.

It would eliminate a short stretch of 1st Street at Hulman.

The project will hit the bidding process this fall and could go into the construction phase soon after.

Traffic would be directed towards Prairieton Avenue.

