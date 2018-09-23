Clear

Bluegrass quartet performs in Brazil

The bluegrass quartet Farm Hands got the party started in Clay County!

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The bluegrass quartet Farm Hands got the party started in Clay County!

They performed at the First Christian Church on Sunday night.

The band used to regularly perform at the Grand Ole Opry. 

If you missed out on the free performance, the band travels throughout the country. You can click here for their schedule. 

