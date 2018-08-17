Clear

Blue Angels make stops at both Terre Haute hospitals

A couple of local hospitals welcomes some special guests on Friday morning.

Aug. 17, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A couple of local hospitals welcomes some special guests on Friday morning.

News 10 caught up with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Union Hospital.

The men in blue visited patients that may not be able to attend the air show this weekend.

The pilots say it's also a special time for them to talk with veterans and hear their stories.

"Not only spread our message of telling the story of the United States Navy and the Marine Corps. but also to inspire everyone to essentially do what they want to do. Be perfect at what they aspire to be...you know...chase their dreams," Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Sheaffer said.

They also made a stop at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

