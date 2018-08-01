Clear
Bloomfield schools receive STEM acceleration grant

The Bloomfield school district has been awarded a $75,000 STEM acceleration grant from the Department of Education.

Aug. 1, 2018
Posted By: Gary Brian

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Diana Fields has been teaching sixth grade for ten years. The last two of those years has been at Bloomfield elementary.

Fields says, "I love it. I love that sixth grade is part of the elementary instead of the junior high so they still have recess. They still have the pullouts the activity classes like band and art."

She loves to teach. But Wednesday Fields is one of the students.

Fields explains, "Instead of just having somebody tell you how to do it. We're having lots of hands-on demonstrations. And we're getting in our own groups and we're building towers to put frogs on. It's a lot of hands-on activities so we know how to show the kids how to do it."

The opportunity is the result of a $75,000 grant from the Department of Education. All in hopes to get students ready for the workforce.

Bloomfield superintendent Jeff Gibboney says, "When you have Boston Scientific, Cook, Metal Technology, and Crane naval base in your backyard you really do have to make sure that you're focusing on opportunities to where students can leave us and enter the workforce."

Bloomfield is partnered with the Center for P-16 Research and Collaboration. Providing development days and on-site coaching for teachers.

Fields says, " I think this will kind of get my feet wet and get myself interested and my excitement level up so I can transfer that to the kids."

