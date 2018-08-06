Bloomfield schools hires new district readiness coordinator

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Jenny Medina has been teaching for over 20 years. But this year she's entering a different role.

Medina says, "I'll be spending my time with the community, with businesses, with parents, with students. Interviewing them, talking about what they liked about our school and what's missing."

Medina is the new district readiness coordinator. The position is the result of a $130,000 Ready Schools grant. The coordinator will work with local industries and businesses.

Bloomfield superintendent Jeff Gibboney says, "We want to better prepare students to enter the workforce right away. Or to just have experiences before they go to a two year or four-year institution and then come back to our area."

As coordinator, Medina will learn from industries in the surrounding area. This information will then be put to use to improve education in the district.

Gibboney says, "Our goal at the end of this process is to walk away with a strategic plan to help us to obtain that level of success."

The position will work to fix issues in the district. However, Medina also hopes to help broaden the career scope for students.

Medina explains, "They know doctor, dentist, veterinarian is popular, teacher and then they kind of drop off. There are so many careers out there that they've not been introduced to."

Working with students and the community to help build a better tomorrow.