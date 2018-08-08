Bloomfield pool reopens

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a busy day at the Bloomfield pool. For Bloomfield sophomores Thaida Uland and Ilana Horning it provides a getaway before classes start.

Horning says, "We're swimming, we're having diving competitions, and going down the slide mostly. I try to come every day."

The pool opened it's doors to swimmers August third. However, the facility had been closed since 2012.

Pool manager Judy Wise says, "We've had some community individuals and a board that has just worked their hearts out trying to get this accomplished. It was about a $650,000 project."

Money to fix issues at the pool came from grants and community fundraisers. Those funds went toward revitalizing the aging pool. Since it first opened in 1966, the pool has had to close many times.

Wise says, "The pool itself needed to have some renovation. All of the concrete is brand new, with the exception of in the concession stand area. Brand new lining. Of course, it's a very high tech pump system."

While the pool hasn't been open long, Wise says everything so far has been a success.

Wise says, "Since August 3rd we have had nothing but joy. We are a small community and there's not a lot of activities for kids. And we are finding that even the kids are coming in so excited to see this happen because it does give them something to do in the summertime."