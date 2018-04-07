Bloomfield pool breaks ground on renovation project

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI)-The community pool in Bloomfield has been closed for over 5 years. One of the biggest reasoning's for it is because the facility itself is over 50 years old but with those years also came with a lot of history.

Judy Branstetter has lived in Bloomfield her whole life. She has seen its community pool grow into an important part of her family's life.

"Both of my daughters were lifeguards here and it was a big part of their lives. I was big on reopening this the last time," said Branstetter.

That's why she came out to see the pool begin its transition into a new facility. Not long after its last closing the community came together and begin raising money.

Now many behind the fundraising project are excited to see the work begin. Like Sophie Haywood who has led the charge when it comes to the renovation efforts.

"I can’t really describe how happy I was when I saw those first photos and knew they were coming down this week to begin working on the pool," said Haywood.

The projected date for the renovated pool to open is July 4th, but there is still a bit more fundraising to do. They are just shy $100,000 of their goal.

They are also trying to raise an additional ten thousand dollars for a new pool climbing wall, but the committee is confident they will reach their goal.

"We’re still doing that fundraising for that last bit. We feel certain that the money will be there when we're done," said Haywood.

There will still be a few more fundraiser events before the pool opens but for those like Branstetter, she is just ready to introduce the next generation to this local gathering place.

"I can just hardly wait. I will be bringing my grandkids up here. Not that they don't have a place to swim but its not with your friends. It’s not like being with the whole community,” said Branstetter.

If you would like to learn more about the pool or donate you can check out their website.