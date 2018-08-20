Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Technology has made some significant advances in the classroom over the years. Just ask Bloomfield junior-senior high school principal David Dean.

Dean says, "I can remember getting the first Windows 2.0 and having that as a workstation. And you know just to think about where we've come from that point. It's pretty amazing."

Dean has been in education since the early nineties. But for the last few years, he has been working with Bloomfield on implementing new technology in the classroom.

Dean says, "We had put together a committee of teachers and administrators and visited several schools."

The committee's goal was to find the best way to utilize technology in Bloomfield's classrooms. This school year, the district has found their answer. They are now providing students with Google Chromebooks.

Dean says, "Kids are excited about it. Everybody has a similar type of device, the same type of connectivity. And really just excited to where that's going to be able to go."

The technology now opens new opportunities for learning in this rural school district.

Superintendent Jeff Gibboney says, "I could see a sixth-grade classroom engaging in a google hangout with a classroom in China. Or a high school Spanish class having a conversation with students in Spain."

Students pay for the Chromebooks through a technology fee.

For Dean, it's about getting all the students on one device.

Dean says, "Every kid is on the similar type of device. So that the collaboration and the collegiality there between that and the staff I think makes it an easier transition. We're not kind of cross the board on what all we have."