Blood shortage hits critical levels, officials ask for your help

As people become more active over the summer, the need for blood donations increases.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency blood shortage state-wide put officials on high alert.

Dr. Christine Toevs works at Terre Haute Regional Hospital's Trauma Center.

She told us one critically injured patient can use 50 to 60 units of blood.

Regional Hospital relies on blood donations from the Indiana Blood Center year around.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the Indiana Blood Center, click here.

