Blight removal program continues to help communities like Brazil

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- For more than thirty years Lowery Davis has lived in the city of Brazil. His property is right next to something he calls a big problem. That’s due to a blighted house that creates issues.

"There’s one in about every neighborhood. It’s dropped my property about twenty thousand dollars from my last evaluation that I had on it," said Davis.

Thanks to the city of Brazil, that house soon won't be standing. Mayor Brian Wyndham has been working with the blight elimination program for years. He says the process can be a long one.

"It either needs to be fixed up or it needs to be torn down. But I’ve seen it take two to three years sometimes for it to happen. But i think people finally realize here it does happen," said Mayor Wyndham.

This work is made possible through grants from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, also known as OCRA.

OCRA announced Tuesday that their blight elimination grant program will continue as usual for this coming year. But even if the money runs out for Brazil, the city doesn't have plans of slowing down.

"We’ll sit down and see what's available there and if we see something that's fit for us. But whether we get any of that money or not our blight elimination is going to continue," said Wyndham.

If you would like to learn more about OCRA and the grants they have for a blighted property check out their website here.

