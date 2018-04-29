Clear
Blessing Box vandalized, organizers offering reward for help



Apr. 28, 2018
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 12:00 AM
Alia Blackburn

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers behind a local Blessing Box are asking for your help.

That's after reports of vandalism at one of their locations.

According to their Facebook page, the Blessing Box at First Christian Church in Brazil had been damaged. Organizers say this isn't the first time this has happened.

Organizers say the incident happened between Sunday, April 22nd and Friday, April 27th. 

Blessing Boxes are meant as a way to pay it forward in the community. The purpose is to take what you need and leave what you can for someone else. 

Organizers are offering a reward for information.

If you know who is behind the vandalism, contact police.

