TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - "Blessed for another day."
Those were words popular radio DJ Matt Luecking lived by.
Luecking was killed in October of 2016.
Now, his family and friends are making sure his legacy will continue on.
Specifically, his love for the community.
"Matt was really about the community of Terre Haute, always wanting to see improvements. I know one of the city councilmen talked to me about how Matt was really passionate about getting Deming Pool back open, so I think it's great that we're having this event here," Matt's brother Eric said.
The Blessed for Another Day Luau is set for this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m. at the Deming Park Pool.
Admission is $1 and there'll be food, games, and prizes.
The event is made possible through the Matt Luecking Endowment Fund.
Related Content
- 'Blessed for Another Day Luau' set for this weekend to honor murdered DJ
- Le Fer Lake rededication and blessing
- One of the three accused of killing Terre Haute DJ has trial date set
- Two of three suspects arrested in connection to radio DJ's murder plead guilty
- Sisters of Providence hold prayer and blessing for motorcyclist
- Blessing Box vandalized, organizers offering reward for help
- Brazil Blessings Box, meant to help those in need, vandalized
- Congress seems set to avert weekend government shutdown
- Set-up underway for this weekend's Special Olympics games
- Fishing Rodeo set for this weekend in Sullivan County