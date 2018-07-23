Clear

Blessed For Another Day Luau honors memory of local DJ, radio personality

Matt Luecking was murdered in 2016.

Posted: Jul. 21, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People celebrated the life of an area DJ and radio personality in Vigo County.

Matt Luecking was murdered in 2016. Since then, family and friends have worked to ensure his legacy still lives on.

On Saturday, they hosted the "Blessed For Another Day" Luau in Terre Haute. That's thanks to an endowment from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

For $1, people could enjoy games, food and a swim in the Deming Park Pool.

Friends and family told News 10 picking the pool for the luau's location is something Matt would've enjoyed.

"Being a community pool and illustrating one of the things that Terre Haute has to offer, I think, was really important to Matt," said Friend and Volunter Jamie McDowell, "People getting out and doing things would be a phrase I'd hear him say."

Three people were found guilty of Luecking's murder.

A fourth and final suspect was sentenced earlier this week for Assisting a Criminal. 

