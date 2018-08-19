Clear

Blast from the past with Pioneer Activities

One of the pioneers demonstrating her craft at Fowler Park. (WTHI Photo, Tayler Fischer)

Families took a trip back in time at Fowler Park Saturday.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 9:43 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families took a trip back in time at Fowler Park Saturday.

Pioneers opened their cabins so folks could learn what life was like in the 19th century. The pioneers did demonstrations and made crafts.

Volunteers say the experience is eye-opening for a lot of people.

Craig Hummel, President of Village Folk, says, "It gives us a chance to show a sense of history. You don't know how far you've come ‘til you've seen where you've been.”

Organizers say Pioneer Days at Fowler Park is coming up. It's the first full weekend in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More early fog, but clearing sky by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities