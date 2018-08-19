Blast from the past with Pioneer Activities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families took a trip back in time at Fowler Park Saturday.

Pioneers opened their cabins so folks could learn what life was like in the 19th century. The pioneers did demonstrations and made crafts.

Volunteers say the experience is eye-opening for a lot of people.

Craig Hummel, President of Village Folk, says, "It gives us a chance to show a sense of history. You don't know how far you've come ‘til you've seen where you've been.”

Organizers say Pioneer Days at Fowler Park is coming up. It's the first full weekend in October.