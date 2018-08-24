Bizarre things found on Resumes

Job applicants hope a good resume will help them stand out. CareerBuilder surveyed hiring managers and found out 75% have spotted a lie on a resume. It’s not only lies that can be deal breakers, managers listed some of the most cringe-worthy things they have seen on resumes.
