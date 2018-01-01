Bitterly cold temperatures keeping local retailers busy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The bitterly cold temperatures have local retailers busy keeping shelves stocked with winter supplies.

News 10 paid a visit to Rural King on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute on Thursday morning. They say heating materials and merchandise have been flying off the shelves.

"It hasn't been so much snow shovels and ice melt, but just heat," explained Operations Manager, Mike Peperak.

Peperak says they will continue to stock the store with the demands of the customers.