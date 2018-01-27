wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

Birthday event raises money in honor of murdered radio personality

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 10:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 10:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A birthday celebration was much more than just an evening of fun.

Jules Dunbar held "Jules Pulse Party."

Money collected will be given to the "Blessed for Another Day Matt Luecking Endowment Fund."

Luecking was a local radio personality.

Police say he was killed in his apartment in October 2016.

Dozens of people showed up to work out and support the cause.

Jules and Luecking worked out together.

The fund benefits The Children's Museum and the Parks Department in Terre Haute.

If you missed the event, you can donate anytime right here.

