Birthday event raises money in honor of murdered radio personality

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A birthday celebration was much more than just an evening of fun.

Scroll for more content...

Jules Dunbar held "Jules Pulse Party."

Money collected will be given to the "Blessed for Another Day Matt Luecking Endowment Fund."

Luecking was a local radio personality.

Police say he was killed in his apartment in October 2016.

Dozens of people showed up to work out and support the cause.

Jules and Luecking worked out together.

The fund benefits The Children's Museum and the Parks Department in Terre Haute.

If you missed the event, you can donate anytime right here.