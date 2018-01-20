Bill to help foster parents moves forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local foster mom is advocating for a bill she says would improve communications with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

News 10 told you about the bill that would require DCS meet with Hoosier foster parents to create a bill of rights.

Foster mom, Kristi Cundiff has been traveling to the statehouse to promote this bill. She was there Thursday as many advocates testified in favor of Senate Bill 233.

Cundiff says, if this bill were to pass, it would allow foster families and DCS to better share ideas and come up with solutions to problems facing Hoosier children.



"The positive in the foster care bill of rights is that it is bipartisan and both sides are coming together and saying, yes this is needed for the sake of the foster child."

Similar laws are already in place in sixteen other states.

The bill will go to the Senate floor for a vote next week.

A similar bill is also working through the House of Representatives.