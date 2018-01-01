wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

wx_icon Robinson 37°

wx_icon Zionsville 36°

wx_icon Rockville 38°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 38°

wx_icon Marshall 38°

Clear

Bill limiting short term rental regulation approved by House

The Indiana House has approved a bill that would limit regulation of short term rentals.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018 11:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 11:20 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a bill that would limit regulation of short term rentals.

Scroll for more content...

The measure by Republican Rep. Matt Lehman, of Berne, is significantly scaled back from his bill last year. That measure would have drastically curtailed local governments’ authority in the matter.

Lehman’s current bill would guarantee homeowners the ability to rent out their primary residence on websites like Airbnb.

But it allows for more restrictive regulation on secondary properties. Local governments could create a number of restrictions like setting zoning restrictions, or requiring a permit to rent.

Governments that approved stronger limitations before the start of this year would also be grandfathered in.

Lehman’s bill was approved Monday on a 74-19 vote.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It