Bikes for Tykes receives big donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 30 percent of local children are living in poverty.

That’s why programs like Bikes for Tykes help make the holiday season a little better for children in need.



On Thursday, groups like the Terre Haute South Rotary Club and First Farmers Bank and Trust presented checks to the program.

Other who donated included Walmart, Terre Haute Savings Bank, Casey’s General Store, The National Road Bicycle Club, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Those organizations say they want to reinvest in the community they serve.

The program raises almost $30,000 every year.