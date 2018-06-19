Lt. Gov visits Griffin Bike Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bike park is continuing to do its part to honor the sacrifice of service members.
Griffin Bike Park" is hosting Vigo County Salutes Week. It's a way to honor Vigo County's service men and women.
The park is dedicated to Sergeant Dale R. Griffin, who died serving his country.
Monday's event featured Indiana Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch.
Other events are planned for the rest of the week, including a visit from Retired Lt General William G. Boykin.
