'Bigs with Badges' pairs children with local law enforcement and firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley has big plans in the works. On Monday, the program announced they plan to pair local enforcement officers and first-responders with local at-risk children.

It's all a part of a program called 'Bigs with Badges.' Law enforcement and firefighters will volunteer to serve as a big brother or sister.

Chances And Services for Youth (CASY) worked with the Vigo County school corporation and local law enforcement to launch 'Bigs with Badges.'

Brittany Earl, the community development director with CASY in Terre Haute, says 'Bigs with Badges' is a program branched from Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"They get to have a relationship where they get to have somebody who can mentor them, coach them, and just have that one to one time with somebody who cares about them," Earl said.

Jeffery Cork, 9-years-old, says he is excited to have someone to look up.

"I never had a big brother to do stuff with," Cork said. He already looks forward to doing activities with his new big brother, John Moats, Chief Deputy with Vigo County sheriff's office. "I want to play football, basketball, and kickball."

All officers participating are from the Terre Haute police department, Vigo County sheriff's office, Indiana State Police, and Terre Haute fire department.

Volunteering officers and firefighters will be paired with children who are registered through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. The "Bigs" are required to each lunch with their "Littles" once a week at the child's school. Meet-ups for games and activities will be held monthly.

Earl says about 30 kids are on the waiting list to be filled with a big or a mentor. If you are interested in getting involved with 'Bigs with Badges,' call 812-232-3952.