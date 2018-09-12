Clear

Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday

Nov. 3, 2017, customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest, most expensive iPhone on Wed., Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Apple is expected to showcase three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 8:33 AM
Posted By: MICHAEL LIEDTKE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is expected to showcase three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth.

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X. OLED is a step up from traditional LCD technology in offering a display without a backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

If the speculation pans out, the even-bigger iPhone would represent Apple’s attempt to feed consumers’ appetite for increasingly bigger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.

The iPhone X, a dramatically redesigned model released last fall, got rid of the home button and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device. It was the first mass-market smartphone to demand a $1,000 starting price. Although the iPhone X didn’t fulfill analysts’ lofty sales expectations, it fared well enough for Apple to up the ante with the bigger model, whose price is expected to unveil Wednesday.

Apple also is expected to release an iPhone with minor updates to last year’s $1,000 model and another version made of cheaper materials, including a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Even so, the cheaper iPhone is still expected to sell for $650 to $750. The cheaper phone also is expected to lose the home button. Price cuts for older models, with the home button, are also likely.

Names for the new devices aren’t known. The company may also announce a new smartwatch. Apple didn’t comment ahead of Wednesday’s event, which is being held at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

By making more expensive iPhones, Apple has been able to boost its profits despite waning demand as people upgrade phones less frequently. IPhones fetched an average price of $724 during the April-June period, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier.

Worldwide smartphone sales grew just 2 percent during that period, according to the research firm Gartner Inc. During the second quarter, which is typically slow for Apple, China’s Huawei Technologies surpassed Apple as the second-largest seller of smartphones, based on Gartner’s calculations. Samsung remained in the lead.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Vigo County Council talks 2019 budget

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

Image

September 11th Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Weather

Image

Vigo County Educational Bowl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations