Big donation to help Vigo County CASA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Court Appointed Special Advocates...or CASA work to help fight for a child's rights in an abusive or neglectful situation.

Now, their jobs have gotten a little easier.

The Vigo County prosecutor gave $5,000 to CASA.

It came from the Youth Crime Prevention Grant.

That money was used to get each volunteer a laptop.

Now, they can work at the courts and in the field to better advocate for kids.

Currently, CASA is taking care of 995 kids.