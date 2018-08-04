VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Court Appointed Special Advocates...or CASA work to help fight for a child's rights in an abusive or neglectful situation.
Now, their jobs have gotten a little easier.
The Vigo County prosecutor gave $5,000 to CASA.
It came from the Youth Crime Prevention Grant.
That money was used to get each volunteer a laptop.
Now, they can work at the courts and in the field to better advocate for kids.
Currently, CASA is taking care of 995 kids.
Related Content
- Big donation to help Vigo County CASA
- ISU works to help Vigo County CASA
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- Christmas in July continues for Vigo County CASA
- Organization received big donation
- CASA Gala honors volunteers
- American Legion riders participate in Tom Newport Memorial Ride, benefits Vigo County CASA
- "...Our children need it. They need you," Vigo County CASA in need of your help
- Vigo County Public Library joining the Big Read program
- Sullivan County begins first ever CASA program
Scroll for more content...