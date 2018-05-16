Big delay expected on Terre Haute overpass project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute says there's a common thread that's putting the railroad overpass and the south 7th Street projects behind schedule.

That common thread, utility relocation.

Because of the relocation, the construction of a retaining wall has been delayed on the railroad overpass at 19th and Margaret.

"They have access to the right of way for the public. We just wish it had gone a little smoother," city engineer Chuck Ennis said.

The project was supposed to be completed this October, but the delay has pushed it back to June of 2019.

Much of that delay will happen during the winter months.

As for the 7th Street project, things are moving along there but Vectren has decided to replace a gas line along the length of the project.

"It's a little frustrating for us to have these delays, but I'll say it's less frustrating than having them tear up a brand new street," Ennis told us.

The 7th Street delays were pushed back by one month and expected to wrap up in July.