Big art donations will benefit local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An art supply drive continues to thrive...and local kids are the big winners.

Scroll for more content...

On Tuesday, the criminology department at ISU made a large donation of art supplies to the Terre Haute Board of Realtors.

Those supplies will then be turned over to the Boys and Girls Club.

It's all part of their community outreach initiative.

Donations are accepted throughout the year.

You can drop them off at the Terre Haute Board of Realtors office during normal business hours.

You can find them at 13th and Hulman.