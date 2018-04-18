Clear

Big art donations will benefit local kids

An art supply drive continues to thrive...and local kids are the big winners.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 3:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 5:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An art supply drive continues to thrive...and local kids are the big winners.

Scroll for more content...

On Tuesday, the criminology department at ISU made a large donation of art supplies to the Terre Haute Board of Realtors.

Those supplies will then be turned over to the Boys and Girls Club.

It's all part of their community outreach initiative.

Donations are accepted throughout the year.

You can drop them off at the Terre Haute Board of Realtors office during normal business hours.

You can find them at 13th and Hulman.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It