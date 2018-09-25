Big Brothers, Big Sisters to hold weekend meet and greet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group has dedicated itself to mentoring children in the Wabash Valley.
The Big Brothers, Big Sisters organization is set to host a meet and greet.
It takes place this Saturday.
The event will educate children and their parents on what being a little is all about.
"The Big Brother, Big Sisters staff will be there. We'll be hanging out with the kids. Parents will be more than welcome to come ask questions. We will bring some applications with us if they want to be part of the program," Emily Freeman said.
The event is from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
