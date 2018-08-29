Clear

Bids are now being accepted for Terre Haute tree line project

City Engineer Chuck Ennis says bids are being accepted now to plant trees along Cherry Street, all the way to the entrance of Fairbanks Park.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work continues to beautify the City of Terre Haute.

Crews would also remove the railroad tracks and ties.

Ennis says all bids are due by September 24th.

The city will discuss a total cost for the project at the upcoming board of public works meeting.

