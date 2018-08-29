TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work continues to beautify the City of Terre Haute.
City Engineer Chuck Ennis says bids are being accepted now to plant trees along Cherry Street, all the way to the entrance of Fairbanks Park.
Crews would also remove the railroad tracks and ties.
Ennis says all bids are due by September 24th.
The city will discuss a total cost for the project at the upcoming board of public works meeting.
Related Content
- Bids are now being accepted for Terre Haute tree line project
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications
- Volunteers plant trees for Terre Haute trail
- Major repaving project coming to Terre Haute
- Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project
- Trump endorses Romney’s Senate bid, Romney accepts
- Tree arrives at Terre Haute's Miracle on 7th Street
- Bid awarded for Poplar Street construction project
- Big delay expected on Terre Haute overpass project
- Two Terre Haute bridges set to close for road projects
Scroll for more content...