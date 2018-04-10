Clear
Bidding starts on Don Smith car collection

You can bid on a unique collection, right here in the Wabash Valley.

Don Smith was a businessman and philanthropist in Terre Haute.

He also had a role in the local racing scene, including the Terre Haute Action Track.

Smith died last April.

Over the years, he collected a lot of racing memorabilia.

That collection includes 130 vehicles.

Now, his estate is holding auctions for those vehicles.

Online bidding for the first session started Tuesday.

It ends on April 17th.

If you are interested in making a bid or seeing the collection, click here.

