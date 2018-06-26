Bid for Vincennes Facade Project comes in too high

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's back to the drawing board for one downtown Vincennes project.
City officials have officially rejected the lone bid received for the Downtown Facade Project.
The Board of Works opened a bid from Arc for work on a total of nine building fronts.
That bid was rejected after coming in at $800,000.
The city already received $500,000 in grant money for the work.
The nine businesses impacted in the project have scaled down each facade design.
The project is set to go out for a rebid on July 9th.
