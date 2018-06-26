Clear

Bid for Vincennes Facade Project comes in too high

It's back to the drawing board for one downtown Vincennes project.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's back to the drawing board for one downtown Vincennes project.

City officials have officially rejected the lone bid received for the Downtown Facade Project.

The Board of Works opened a bid from Arc for work on a total of nine building fronts.

That bid was rejected after coming in at $800,000.

The city already received $500,000 in grant money for the work.

The nine businesses impacted in the project have scaled down each facade design.

The project is set to go out for a rebid on July 9th.

