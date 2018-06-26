Bid for Vincennes Facade Project comes in too high

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's back to the drawing board for one downtown Vincennes project.

Scroll for more content...

City officials have officially rejected the lone bid received for the Downtown Facade Project.

The Board of Works opened a bid from Arc for work on a total of nine building fronts.

That bid was rejected after coming in at $800,000.

The city already received $500,000 in grant money for the work.

The nine businesses impacted in the project have scaled down each facade design.

The project is set to go out for a rebid on July 9th.