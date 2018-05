TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is still in critical condition at a Terre Haute hospital.

Police say the victim was riding a bike when they were hit on Sunday morning.

It happened on 3rd Street near Voorhees.

Police say two cars were speeding on 3rd Street when one of them lost control causing both of them to crash.

One of the cars hit the person on the bicycle.

As of right now, no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.