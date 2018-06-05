Bicknell tears down blighted homes

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Bicknell is working on its blight elimination program.

The program is funded federally. Bicknell received $250,000 to tear down the homes.

This year the city is working to tear down twelve homes in the community. This is the third round of houses to be torn down since 2016.

Once the homes are torn down, the city can sell the property to adjacent neighbors or hold on to the property for private development.

Mayor Thomas Estabrook says these types of programs are needed for their small community.

Estabrook says, "I don't feel like anyone will invest in us until we invest in ourselves. We have to make the community an attractive and livable place for someone to come to. Because if we want someone to come here and do business we have to make it a place where they want to live and can be proud of their business."

The city has already torn down four homes with the eight coming down soon.