Bicknell native killed during military training exercise

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County native was killed during a military training exercise.

News 10 learned Clayton Robert Cullen was one of two soldiers that died during the exercise in California over the weekend.

That's according to military officials out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

Cullen was living in Colorado Springs but is a native of Bicknell, Indiana.

He was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division.

They were training in an AH-64 Apache helicopter.

No other details have been released at this time.