Better together: Two fire departments merge to form Helt Fire and Rescue

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When help calls out, every second matters.

"Our tones drop and you're lucky if you get one person during the day," said Brent Bush, Fire Chief.

"If we can't get there in time, it could be devastating for that person and their family," said Nick Woodard, Asst. Chief.

It's a factor both Bush and Woodard know too well. Both worked for Dana and Hillsdale's Volunteer Fire Department.

Between the two, Woodard said they receive about 300 calls a year, 90 percent of them usually being EMS related.

Now, the job is a little bit easier. That's because Bush and Woodard work together for Helt Fire and Rescue.

Helt is part of a merge between the Dana and Hillsdale departments, which started a little more than a year ago. Bush said they've only been in transition for the new department for about two weeks.

"We know that when one tone drops now, we got two departments running for it," Bush said.

So how does this merge impact you?

Bush says nothing has changed except the response times. Help will arrive to people faster, and Woodard says EMS calls will cover more ground.

"Dana, when they would run EMS by themselves, covered roughly 72.18 square miles of the township pretty much by theirselves for EMS calls. They also covered a little bit of another township to the north of them," said Woodard, "So our area at Hillsdale is about 30 square miles roughly. So now that we're able to help that, that takes a little bit of relief off of Dana and puts more on us, and it actually works out better for the taxpayers."

Bush says the transition has been going smoothly, and the new department will still operate the same events both Dana and Hillsdale had when they were separate.

"We're still going to have the same fundraisers, but we're all going to work together having our fundraisers," Bush added, "and it's all about camaraderie."

Helt Fire and Rescue has about 35 members now, however, they are still in need of more volunteers.

"Not everybody is available every day of the week," Woodard said, "Fire and EMS, Rescue, we run 24/7. When the call comes out, we're there to respond. So the more people we can add, the better off everybody is."

If you're interested in volunteering, you can reach out to Helt Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

"We'll be more than happy to take on whoever wants to join," Woodard said.