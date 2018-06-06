Better Business Bureau sends warning to elderly about recent scams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT)- Scammers are working overtime to get money and not just with phones.

They are so tech savvy, the people you talk to aren't even from here.

"Most of the scams or most of the problems are coming from Jamaica. Number one, they're English speaking people," president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Northeast Indiana Marjorie Stephens said.

The second popular place is Costa Rica.

The Better Business Bureau sent warning Tuesday across the nation after learning $117,000,000 were lost in the past year.

"They started to see an increase in the sweepstakes especially now since it's moving into Facebook. As I said, there is no lottery for Facebook, but it's moving into areas it had not previously been," she said.

According to the research they released Tuesday, people 70 and up are more likely to be victims because of their trusting nature.

"Those are the people that they are pretty sure are retired, and because they are retired, they know they've been saving their whole lives so they are going to have the funds," AARP Northeast Indiana Impact Team Leader Linda Dunno said.

The Allen County Prosecutor's office, Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police and New Haven Police Department held a press conference with the Better Business Bureau to let the public know how important it is to report it.

At the rate it's going, they don't underestimate an increase in money lost.

"Even though it's happening to the 75% that are 70 years- old and older, it's still a national problem. Younger people can be scammed just as well as the elderly," Stephens said.

Some things you can do to help are contact the Direct Marketing Association and get your loved one off of someone's marketing list.

Change your phone number if you get suspicious calls.

Check on the elderly person, and visit their home and see what kind of calls they've been getting.