Best Buy says it was hit by same breach that affected Sears, Delta

(CNN) - Retailer 'Best Buy' said Friday that some of its customers' credit card information may have been impacted by a data breach.

This is the same breach that Sears and Delta Air Lines have already reported to be victim of.

Along with Best Buy, the three all use the same third party firm that provides online and mobile chat services to customers.

That firm, [24]7.ai, revealed it had an "illegal intrusion", between September 27th and October 12th of last year.

In a blog post, Best Buy says it appears only a small fraction of its customers might have been affected.

Sears says less than 10,000 of its customers were exposed, Delta could not determine how many.

The third party firm providing the online services says it was "confident" its platform was secure.