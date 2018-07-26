Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTHI) - We have a must-see for aviation enthusiasts...especially if you have plans to visit the Pensacola, Florida area.

We are talking about the National Naval Aviation Museum.

While there, you can walk through the history of aviation for the Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard.

There are more than 150 aircraft on display, including special experiences just for Blue Angels fans.

While News 10 was visiting, we ran into a Wabash Valley connection...Patrick Englum.

He's from Paris, Illinois.

He was vacationing with his family in the sunshine state.

He and his family are looking forward to the Terre Haute Air Show...they bought their tickets months ago.

The Blue Angels are the big draw for his family.

"Now that we have experienced this...just going and seeing them fly and having an up-close experience watching them," Englum said.

Museum admission is free, and open daily to the public.

To take a virtual tour and learn more, click here.