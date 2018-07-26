Clear

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

We have a must-see for aviation enthusiasts...especially if you have plans to visit the Pensacola, Florida area.

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTHI) - We have a must-see for aviation enthusiasts...especially if you have plans to visit the Pensacola, Florida area.

Scroll for more content...

We are talking about the National Naval Aviation Museum.

While there, you can walk through the history of aviation for the Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard.

There are more than 150 aircraft on display, including special experiences just for Blue Angels fans.

While News 10 was visiting, we ran into a Wabash Valley connection...Patrick Englum.

He's from Paris, Illinois.

He was vacationing with his family in the sunshine state.

He and his family are looking forward to the Terre Haute Air Show...they bought their tickets months ago.

The Blue Angels are the big draw for his family.

"Now that we have experienced this...just going and seeing them fly and having an up-close experience watching them," Englum said.

Museum admission is free, and open daily to the public.

To take a virtual tour and learn more, click here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent