Clear

Behind the Blues: The Angles of the sky

This summer, the Blue Angles will showcase their skills in the Terre Haute Air Show.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 4:05 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTHI) - The Blue Angles.

Scroll for more content...

SInce 1946, they have been the United States Navy's flight demonstration squadron.

In fact, they are the second oldest flying aerobatic team in the world.

LINK | BLUE ANGELS MAKE TERRE HAUTE STOP TO GET READY FOR AIRSHOW

The group is made up of Navy and Marine pilots.

This summer, they will showcase their skills in Terre Haute Air Show as the headlining act.

LINK | BUY TICKETS FOR THE AIRSHOW HERE

We don't think anyone doubts the hard work and endless hours of training it takes to put on an airshow like this.

News 10's Susan Dinkel made the trip to Pensacola, Flordia to go Behind the Blues.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It