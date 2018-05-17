Behind the Blues: The Angles of the sky

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTHI) - The Blue Angles.

SInce 1946, they have been the United States Navy's flight demonstration squadron.

In fact, they are the second oldest flying aerobatic team in the world.

The group is made up of Navy and Marine pilots.

This summer, they will showcase their skills in Terre Haute Air Show as the headlining act.

We don't think anyone doubts the hard work and endless hours of training it takes to put on an airshow like this.

News 10's Susan Dinkel made the trip to Pensacola, Flordia to go Behind the Blues.