Behind the Blues: Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman takes to the sky with the Blue Angels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are about to take over the Wabash Valley.

They're headlining the Terre Haute Air Show this Saturday and Sunday.

As we inch closer to show time, excitement is building.

So, how about seeing one of our News 10 staffers stapping into the back seat of one of their flashy blue and yellow jets?

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman had the chance to take to the sky for the ride of a lifetime.

Flying with the Blue Angels did not mean Eric could just jump right in and go...it required some preparation.

Eric had to learn more about the flight, safety procedures, and how the ride will impact his body.

Since the weather wasn't cooperating, his flight had to be pushed back a bit.

He also made a point to get to know his pilot, Lieutenant Andre Webb.

Lt. Webb commands jet number seven.

At 1:00, it was show time.

Eric went to the jet, got strapped in, and received his final instructions.

A few minutes later, the canopy dropped, locked, and he was ready to go.

From take-off to soaring high above, Eric spent about 40 minutes in flight above the Wabash Valley.

Eric's flight had him experiencing maneuvers all over the Wabash Valley.

You may have seen him...or at least heard him speeding across the sky on Wednesday afternoon.

And let's talk G-Force...if Eric didn't know what they felt like before this ride, he does now.

He reached a little more than 7 Gs.

When Eric touched back down, he didn't hold back on his excitement.

There was a special ceremony from his pilot and a treasure marking this day and his experience.

Back in 2005, First @ Five anchor, Susan Dinkel took to the skies with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

That was as they headlined the air show that year.

She had the chance to fly with the Thunderbirds in the back of their two-seater F-16.

Susie reached 9 Gs and never passed out or got sick.

To pick up tickets or learn more about the air show, click here.