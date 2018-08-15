Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Behind the Blues: Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman takes to the sky with the Blue Angels

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman had the chance to take to the sky for the ride of a lifetime.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: Susan Dinkel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are about to take over the Wabash Valley.

They're headlining the Terre Haute Air Show this Saturday and Sunday.

Behind the Blues - Complete Special Report 

 

As we inch closer to show time, excitement is building.

So, how about seeing one of our News 10 staffers stapping into the back seat of one of their flashy blue and yellow jets?

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman had the chance to take to the sky for the ride of a lifetime.

Flying with the Blue Angels did not mean Eric could just jump right in and go...it required some preparation.

Eric had to learn more about the flight, safety procedures, and how the ride will impact his body.

Since the weather wasn't cooperating, his flight had to be pushed back a bit.

He also made a point to get to know his pilot, Lieutenant Andre Webb.

Lt. Webb commands jet number seven.

At 1:00, it was show time.

Eric went to the jet, got strapped in, and received his final instructions.

A few minutes later, the canopy dropped, locked, and he was ready to go.

From take-off to soaring high above, Eric spent about 40 minutes in flight above the Wabash Valley.

Eric's flight had him experiencing maneuvers all over the Wabash Valley.

You may have seen him...or at least heard him speeding across the sky on Wednesday afternoon.

And let's talk G-Force...if Eric didn't know what they felt like before this ride, he does now.

He reached a little more than 7 Gs.

When Eric touched back down, he didn't hold back on his excitement.

There was a special ceremony from his pilot and a treasure marking this day and his experience.

Back in 2005, First @ Five anchor, Susan Dinkel took to the skies with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

That was as they headlined the air show that year.

She had the chance to fly with the Thunderbirds in the back of their two-seater F-16.

Susie reached 9 Gs and never passed out or got sick.

To pick up tickets or learn more about the air show, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Eric Stidman gears up to take flight with Blue Angels

Image

Citizens Police Academy applications

Image

National Health Week, adult day

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

Law enforcement learn about train safety

Image

Tristin Spencer sentenced for International Village shooting

Image

Susie gets ready to take to the air with the Thunderbirds

Image

Susie takes to the air with the Thunderbirds

Image

Exceptional Living Center of Brazil

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong