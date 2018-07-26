Behind the Blues: Power, Professionalism, and Pride

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTHI) - Whether you are already a fan of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels or you've never been exposed to the 'Blues' before, get ready, because they are coming to the Terre Haute Air Show.

At ground level, there's a lot going on.

Getting these blue and gold F/A 18 Hornets off the ground takes time, effort, investment, and attention to detail.

There's no magic wand at work here...just encouragement from team member to team member.

While the jets might be the face to the squadron, the pilots come in a close second.

"The pilots get the glory, but they are the ones risking their lives in the jets and doing the actual show," Petty Officer Timothy Schumaker said.

When you look into the sky and see the Blue Angels perform, there's no doubt about it...they will make you 'ooh' and 'ahh.'

If you look beyond the dance in the air, there is so much more. Trust and teamwork.

"The pilots trust us that their jets are ready to go," Petty Officer Ailiyah Maydwell said. " We are the last eyes and ears and hands that touch that jet before they get into it."

"We are thorough with it...we are making sure we are dotting our I's and crossing our t's," Petty Officer Brandon Bates told us.

From start to finish, they will capture your full attention.

What you see above embraces the squadron and exemplifies power, professionalism, and pride.

"The sheer majesty of the demonstration, the power of these jets. The coordination, the talent, the absolute perfection that these gentlemen fly with...the absolute trust that they have in each other to fly as close as they do, they are putting their lives on the line to put on a show," Petty Officer Schumaker said.

You can watch the Blue Angels perform high above the Wabash Valley for yourself at the Terre Haute Air Show.

They will be the headlining act.

It happens on August 18th and 19th at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

To buy your tickets, click here.