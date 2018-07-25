Clear

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

"It's been nothing but a dream come true for me...I have been able to achieve so many goals, personally, as well as professionally. The Navy afforded me many opportunities that I wouldn't have had without it."

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTHI) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are stronger than ever.

Their legacy started in 1946.

Throughout the years, recruitment has played a critical role, seeking out the best from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Surrounded by his team and family, Petty Officer Ryan Schick took the oath of office and re-enlisted.

He says being part of this team is surreal.

Schick told us he looked up to the Blue Angels when he was a young boy, so he understands young eyes are watching.

"What I always tell kids is no matter if it's going to be a teacher, an astronaut, or a Blue Angel pilot, or a fireman...whatever it is...set goals for yourself and ultimately put your best foot forward and you can achieve those goals," Schick said.

Community outreach is part of the recruitment process.

"Our mission really is to inspire...we are looking to inspire our culture of excellence and service to our country," Major Jeffrey Mullins, a Blue Angels pilot told us.

Major Mullins had a dream at a young age...that dream was to be a Blue Angels pilot.

"I would just say work hard...be determined at what you want and choose your dreams," Mullins said.

"The Blues are not for everyone...that's why we do the interview process to make sure you know what you are getting yourself into. So when you come here, you are ready to go," Crew Chief, Petty Officer Brandon Bates said.

