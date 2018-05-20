'Becoming Madame Brown' play puts an interesting spin on local history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A musical put an interesting spin on local history.

The Vigo County Historical Society hosted "Becoming Madame Brown".

The musical tells the story of Edith Brown.

It was written and directed by a local artist in the Wabash Valley.

Organizers say it's a fun way to remember the life of a famous woman.

"It's really fun to see this show come together and talk about how Edith Brown went from being a farm girl in Paris, Illinois to coming to the big city of Terre Haute," said Susan Tingley, development director of the Vigo County Historical Society.

More than three hundred people came out to enjoy the show Saturday night.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Vigo County's Historical Center.

The Historical Society hopes to open it by the end of the year.