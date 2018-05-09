Beau Monde Property up for a vote at Thursday's city council meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A final decision will be made about the Beau Monde property located near Deming Park on Thursday.

Neighbors in the area say they support the developer, Joe Anderon's plans if he agrees to respect their wishes.

Neighbors say they want to see a property line, a mix of trees, shrubs, and a sidewalk built along the Adams Street right of way on the Beau Monde Property

The Terre Haute City Council will make the final vote at their meeting on Thursday.