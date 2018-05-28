Beating the Heat on Memorial Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Memorial Day was a busy day for area parks.

News 10 spoke with a someone who's been camping all weekend and she says there's one major difference between this year and others: the heat.

Hot and humid conditions are impacting the entire Wabash Valley. Most areas saw temperatures in the mid to upper 90's Monday. Campers at area parks say Memorial Day weekend is usually the best weekend to camp because it's early enough in the year to be a bit cooler. They say this year was different.

"It's a lot hotter this year. It typically doesn't get this hot until mid-summer but we are at the beginning of summer so it's a little hot." Camper Sherry Phillips said at Fowler Park.

The heat will continue for a few more days. If you want to go outside be sure to bring plenty of water.

