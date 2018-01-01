wx_icon Terre Haute 19°

Be on the lookout for big yellow trucks!

Indiana State Police say the car pictured turned in front of a snow plow that the driver didn't see.

Officials are saying be on the lookout for snow plows in the coming days.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are saying be on the lookout for “big yellow trucks!” 

That’s after the Indiana State Police Jasper Post shared some interesting photos on their Facebook Page.

The photos are from just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night on US 50 in Montgomery. That's in Daviess County.

Police say the driver of a westbound passenger car didn't see an eastbound snow plow. That's when they say the driver of the car turned into the path of the big yellow truck.

Officials say luckily, no one was hurt from the incident.

More snow is expected to fall across the Wabash Valley, so officials are using this time to warn drivers to keep their eyes peeled, and to not "crowd the plow."

